Mother of victim of violent high school fight speaks out after daughter injured

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Days after a Barrow County student was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital after a violent fight at school, her mother is speaking exclusively to Channel 2 Action News about the incident.
Disturbing cellphone video caught the confrontation between the victim, Iris, and another student last week. In the video, the other student (whom we are not identifying) slams Iris' head against the wall before the teen slumps on the ground.
Iris was flown to Atlanta hospital but has since gone home to recover.
The video was circulated on social media and prompted several concerned parents to contact Channel 2.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is in Barrow County, where she sat down with the victim's mom to talk about what happened, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
