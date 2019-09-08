Coast Guard evacuating crew of cargo ship flipped near St. Simons Island

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The US Coast Guard is working right now to rescue crew members of a cargo ship that overturned in Glynn County.
Officials said multiple agencies are on the scene where a ship named "Golden Ray" is near St. Simons Sound. All traffic into the Port of Brunswick has been suspended.
Channel 2 Action News' sister station Action News Jax is sending a reporter to learn more.
This is a developing story. We'll bring you the latest on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
#BreakingNews @USCG and other local agencies have multiple rescue assets on scene with the cargo vessel Golden Ray currently listing heavily near St. Simons Sound, Georgia. The crew of the vessel is being evacuated at this time. pic.twitter.com/rtA9ZfteGh— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 8, 2019
#BREAKING @AliciaANJax is on her way to St. Simons Sound. We're working to find out if everyone made it out safely @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/jq0AiHb5cZ— Lorena Inclán (@LorenaANjax) September 8, 2019
#Update Evacuations of the Golden Ray's crew continue. All vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick is currently suspended unless approved by the @USCG Captain of the Port. #HappeningNow pic.twitter.com/F7JbdGCShU— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) September 8, 2019
