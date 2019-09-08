  • Coast Guard evacuating crew of cargo ship flipped near St. Simons Island

    GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - The US Coast Guard is working right now to rescue crew members of a cargo ship that overturned in Glynn County.

    Officials said multiple agencies are on the scene where a ship named "Golden Ray" is near St. Simons Sound. All traffic into the Port of Brunswick has been suspended.

