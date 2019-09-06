  • Student flown to hospital after violent fight at high school caught on camera

    By: Nicole Carr

    BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A Barrow County high school student is in the hospital with serious injuries after another student slammed her head into a wall during a fight Thursday.

    The violent confrontation was caught on cellphone video by students at Winder-Barrow High School and shared on social media.

    The student was flown to an Atlanta hospital, the school district confirmed.

    Several concerned parents reached out to Channel 2 Action News about the incident. They said bullying is out of control at the high school and that parents were not informed about the fight.

    The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating.

