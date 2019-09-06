BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - A Barrow County high school student is in the hospital with serious injuries after another student slammed her head into a wall during a fight Thursday.
The violent confrontation was caught on cellphone video by students at Winder-Barrow High School and shared on social media.
The student was flown to an Atlanta hospital, the school district confirmed.
Channel 2's Nicole Carr is working to get reactions from parents and a statement from the school, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Several concerned parents reached out to Channel 2 Action News about the incident. They said bullying is out of control at the high school and that parents were not informed about the fight.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating.
None of us have watched it without cringing. We won’t air in full.Barrow County Sheriff confirms investigation into violent high school hallway fight that ended with one student flown to a CHOA hospital in Atlanta.15-20 witnesses.Who recorded? Deep concern from parents @wsbtv 5 pic.twitter.com/Heq9h34t32— Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) September 6, 2019
