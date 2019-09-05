Unlicensed workers accused of stealing from disabled patients to buy luxury handbag

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Stealing government benefits straight out of ATMs. Failing to send sick clients to the hospital. Using disabled clients' money to buy a luxury handbag.
It's all a part of an alleged scheme run by metro Atlanta home care providers who have now been indicted in DeKalb County.
Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Nicole Carr has been going through the details for days and found dozens of elder abuse and trafficking accusations.
The Rockdale County family and accomplices allegedly at the center of the 17-count indictment are accused of stealing money from disabled and elderly clients and putting some clients in insect-infested facilities lacking basic utilities -- all under unlicensed home care.
