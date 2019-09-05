Mother accused of abandoning newborn on stranger's front porch faces judge

ATLANTA - The woman accused of abandoning her newborn on the front porch of a northwest Atlanta home is set to appear in court Thursday.
Investigators say Doretha Burkes, 22, told police she was homeless and left the child on the doorstep because she could not care for her. However, police say they later learned Burkes was not actually homeless and that she lived with her mother in southwest Atlanta.
Police said she had been afraid to tell anyone she was pregnant for fear that her mother would kick her out.
Burkes is being charged with reckless conduct, cruelty to children and providing false information to police.
Channel 2's Kristen Holloway has a LIVE report with the latest from her court appearance, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}