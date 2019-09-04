ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has obtained the 911 call from a woman who found a newborn on her front porch Tuesday morning.
During the call, Freida Burston tells the dispatcher that she heard crying coming from the front porch or her northwest Atlanta home and when she opened the front door, there was a child wrapped in a blanket.
"The baby don't have no clothes. She just delivered the baby. Oh my God. I've never seen anything like this before in my life," Burston said.
JUST IN: We just got our hands on the 911 call from yesterday morning when a woman found a newborn abandoned on her front porch in Atlanta. Going through the audio now. Working on a report for @wsbtv and keeping in touch with APD for any updates on the investigation. pic.twitter.com/EXNmWdDnVO— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) September 4, 2019
Doctors believe the baby girl was only five hours old when she was found.
Police are working to locate the mother. They say whoever left the baby on the doorstep, instead of at a safe location, such as a fire station or hospital, could face neglect charges.
The baby, who hasn't been named, is still in the hospital in good condition.
