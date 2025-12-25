Shooting involving toddler on Christmas morning under investigation in northwest Georgia

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a toddler found with gunshot wounds on Christmas morning.

According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, the sheriff’s office and the GBI are investigating a shooting incident in Rock Spring, Ga. from just before 10 a.m. on Christmas.

Deputies were sent to a home on Tarvin Road, where they found a toddler with a gunshot wound to the head, Wilson said in a statement.

The child was rushed to T.C. Thompson Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn. and was said to be in surgery on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff said the child’s father and the toddler’s infant sibling were present at the home during the shooting incident, with the father tending to the infant at the time.

Now, the Walker County Department of Family and Children’s Services is helping the GBI and Walker County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

“We all grieve when a child is injured or dies,” Wilson said. “However, for this tragedy to happen on Christmas morning, the emotions are magnified.”

A spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the GBI was requested by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office to assist with a death investigation, which is active and ongoing.

