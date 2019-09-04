By: Mary Caldwell, For the AJC

0 These metro Atlanta companies are making big hires in September

ATLANTA - If job hunting is on your list of things to do this September, you'll find plenty of openings in metro Atlanta. Opportunities include jobs for flight attendants, health care workers and distribution warehouse workers.

Check out the following metro Atlanta companies making big hires this September:

Delta Airlines

Atlanta-based Delta Airlines is hiring 1,000 people this year to join its ranks of about 25,00 flight attendants. Work experience that involves personalized customer service or patient care is helpful, as is experience ensuring the care or safety of others. A degree beyond high school is also desirable.

Bilingual flight attendants who can speak English as well as Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Italian, Japanese or Korean are also needed.

To get started, create a profile and apply online.

Piedmont Healthcare

The health care company has over 350 Atlanta-area job openings listed on its website, including positions for nurses, a respiratory therapist, MRI tech, social worker, senior financial officer and public safety officer.

Click on a position you're interested in on Piedmont's careers site and complete the application process if you're interested in one of these jobs.

If you're offered a job, you'll have to complete a verification process that includes a criminal background check and health screening.

Compass Group

Compass Group North America is a food service and support services company that has over 175 job openings this September in the metro Atlanta area.

Positions such as those for a cook, dishwasher, barista, pastry chef, cashier, waiter/waitress and catering attendant are open, and you can work for Compass Group at locations such as the Georgia Aquarium, Coca-Cola headquarters or Atlanta Medical Center.

To search available jobs and apply online, click here.

Essendant

Essendant is hiring employees for its Suwanee distribution center and will host a hiring event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 7 at 125 Horizon Drive in Suwanee. Dress casually, but look presentable, and bring your resume.

Pay is weekly, and employees are eligible for benefits after 30 days. You'll need to be able to lift up to 80 pounds and be willing to train on an order selector, forklift, electric pallet jack and cherry picker.

To search available jobs, click here.

