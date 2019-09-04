LIVE UPDATES: Greatest impacts of Hurricane Dorian on Georgia coast will be today

SAVANNAH, Ga. - Hurricane Dorian, which remains a Category 2 storm, is making its way along the US southeastern coast Wednesday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says today will be the greatest day for Dorian's impact on Georgia.
A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the entire Georgia coast. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says the outer rain bands are away from impacting the coast.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking Dorian and the impacts Georgia coast will feel LIVE all morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
LIVE UPDATES:
3:46 a.m.
Check this out - at least 2 FEET of rain fell on parts of the Bahamas (plus storm surge up to 23 feet + waves on top of that.) @NASA's IMERG storm-total rain accumulation over parts of Grand Bahama and Abaco islands have exceeded 24 inches according to NASA satellite estimates. pic.twitter.com/QYvRTKKI22— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) September 4, 2019
3:40 a.m.
Checking wind on the Georgia coast -- gusting in the 25-30 mph range now with sustained wind around 15-20.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 4, 2019
That will come up over the next several hours.
The worst of #Dorian will pass well offshore -- that's a good thing!
3:37 a.m.
Tropical storm conditions will deteriorate along our GA coast later this morning... with increasing risk of strong wind gusts/surge.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 4, 2019
The day of greatest #Dorian impacts on Georgia is today.
