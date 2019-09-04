  • LIVE UPDATES: Greatest impacts of Hurricane Dorian on Georgia coast will be today

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    SAVANNAH, Ga. - Hurricane Dorian, which remains a Category 2 storm, is making its way along the US southeastern coast Wednesday morning. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says today will be the greatest day for Dorian's impact on Georgia. 

    A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the entire Georgia coast. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says the outer rain bands are away from impacting the coast.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking Dorian and the impacts Georgia coast will feel LIVE all morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    LIVE UPDATES:

