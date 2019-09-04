Gov. Kemp, FEMA to discuss State of Emergency as Hurricane Dorian nears coast

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will hold a joint news conference with emergency officials today about Hurricane Dorian.
We have a reporter and photographer at the news conference for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Kemp and his wife, along with the acting FEMA director, emergency management officials, and officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation will address the public at 12 p.m.
There are 21 Georgia counties under a State of Emergency as the deadly hurricane approaches the state’s coast Wednesday.
