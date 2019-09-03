​Hurricane Dorian: Georgia I-16 will switch to one-way evacuation route Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A major Georgia interstate will switch to one-way as thousands evacuate the Georgia coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
All lanes will be turned westbound from Savannah to U.S. 411 in Dublin starting at 8 a.m.
Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a mandatory evacuation of six coastal counties (Glynn, Chatham, Liberty, McIntosh, Bryan, and Camden) that began at noon Monday.
Kemp also signed executive order to move Georgia National Guardsmen to help with Hurricane Dorian preparations.
We're LIVE on the Georgia coast all day as final preparations for Hurricane Dorian are made.
Hurricane Watch is now in effect for the Georgia coast.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) September 2, 2019
Live tracking on Channel 2 now.
