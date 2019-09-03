0 Tropical storm warnings issued for Georgia coast, Dorian downgraded to category 3

Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 3, but it remains a powerful storm that is slamming the Bahamas.

Several watches and warnings have been issued along the southeast coast in Georgia and Florida ahead of Dorian.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the first tropical storm warnings have been issued for Glynn and Camden counties.

As Hurricane Dorian starts to move toward the U.S. southeast coast, Georgia officials have initiated efforts to prepare for the storm's impact on the coast.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking Dorian and breaking down new data LIVE all morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

[Hurricane Dorian: Georgia I-16 will switch to one-way evacuation route Tuesday]

5:01 a.m.

Dorian remains stationary over the Bahamas with wind gusts of 120 mph. Tropical storm warning has been issued for Glynn and Camden County. .​​​​​

The areas include Jekyll Island, Glynn Haven, Sea Island, St. Simons, Country Club Estate and Dock Junction

JUST IN: #Dorian remains a stationary Category 3 hurricane with wind of 120 mph.



I've got the first tropical storm warnings in Georgia to tell you about -- going through that at 5am on @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Gbp0ty6Oyo — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 3, 2019

4:38 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Georgia coast can expect main impacts.

TRACKING DORIAN: Good morning! Dorian is starting to barely move now (to the north). By Wednesday, we expect the main impacts along the Georgia coast with tropical storm conditions.



Storm surge, beach erosion, and strong wind are main impacts. pic.twitter.com/0a2UU1RxcC — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 3, 2019

3:38 a.m.

Monahan says Dorian has been stationary over the Bahamas and may be picking up its movement Tuesday morning.

Parts of Florida are starting to feel winds near tropical storm force.

Good morning! Warm & dry for us this morning and we'll have another dry day across north Georgia.



To our southeast, #Dorian is still a major hurricane... and is still pounding the Bahamas. It's essentially not moved at all in the last 24 hours or so. — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 3, 2019

An upper level disturbance is over the northeast coast now that... honestly hopefully... will pick up #Dorian over the next few hours and tug it away from the Bahamas.



I'm going through the new forecast data now and will update #Dorian's future impact on Georgia -- at 4:30am. — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 3, 2019

To our south, Florida's coast is getting near tropical storm force wind gusts as some of the far outer bands of #Dorian move ashore...



In Georgia, it's dry for now. @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 3, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.