Tropical storm warnings issued for Georgia coast, Dorian downgraded to category 3

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 3, but it remains a powerful storm that is slamming the Bahamas.

    Several watches and warnings have been issued along the southeast coast in Georgia and Florida ahead of Dorian. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the first tropical storm warnings have been issued for Glynn and Camden counties.

    As Hurricane Dorian starts to move toward the U.S. southeast coast, Georgia officials have initiated efforts to prepare for the storm's impact on the coast. 

    5:01 a.m.

    Dorian remains stationary over the Bahamas with wind gusts of 120 mph. Tropical storm warning has been issued for Glynn and Camden County.  .​​​​​

    The areas include Jekyll Island, Glynn Haven, Sea Island, St. Simons, Country Club Estate and Dock Junction

    4:38 a.m.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Georgia coast can expect main impacts. 

    3:38 a.m.

    Monahan says Dorian has been stationary over the Bahamas and may be picking up its movement Tuesday morning. 

    Parts of Florida are starting to feel winds near tropical storm force.

