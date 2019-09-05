The storm is far from over. Hurricane Dorian regained its strength and is now a Category 3 storm.
Severe Weather Team 2 said Wednesday would be the greatest day for Dorian's impacts on Georgia, but the core of the hurricane had, so far, stayed well offshore.
The primary threats are flooding, power outages and falling trees.
A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the entire Georgia coast.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking Dorian and the tropical storm conditions Georgia coast will feel, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRACKING DORIAN: Dorian is bringing high surf, rain, and gusty wind to the Georgia coast this morning and is a major hurricane again. It tapped into the warm water of the Gulf Stream overnight.
It will head toward the Carolinas today.
Overnight, the number of people dead in the Bahamas jumped to 20 people, with dozens still missing.
Many people are now turning to social media begging for information about their loved ones.
As recovery efforts begin, a new problem: Grand Bahama's only international airport is destroyed.
