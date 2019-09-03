  • 5-day-old baby abandoned on doorstep of Atlanta home

    By: Kristen Holloway

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a baby was abandoned on a doorstep overnight.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned the baby is 5 days old, according to Atlanta police.

    The baby was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

    The baby was left on a doorstep in the 1500 block of Mary George Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
     

