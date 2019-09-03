5-day-old baby abandoned on doorstep of Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a baby was abandoned on a doorstep overnight.
Channel 2 Action News has learned the baby is 5 days old, according to Atlanta police.
The baby was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.
We have a reporter and photographer working to learn the condition of the newborn and details of the investigation for LIVE reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The baby was left on a doorstep in the 1500 block of Mary George Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
