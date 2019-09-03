Man makes memorable marriage proposal on Atlanta Delta flight

ATLANTA - Travelers had a memorable flight to Atlanta this morning – and it was something that changed the lives of two people.
A man, guitar in hand, performed a marriage proposal song he wrote for his girlfriend, who was on board, on the Delta flight.
The flight attendants even helped out, by letting him use the PA system. He then went down the aisle playing his song for his girlfriend.
A passenger on board captured the romantic moment on video.
In the end, she said "yes."
This guy on my Delta flight this morning got on the P. A. system and sang a marriage proposal song he wrote for his girlfriend. She was onboard. She said yes. #legendarymove pic.twitter.com/slEj6Ug7X2— Ray Carter (@raycarter60) September 3, 2019
