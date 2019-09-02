  • 19-year-old mother stabbed to death; 14-year-old girl charged with her murder

    By: Kristen Holloway

    ATLANTA - Police say a 14-year-old girl stabbed a 19-year-old mother to death Sunday night.

    Police responded to reports of a stabbing around 7 p.m. on Venus Place. Police found a male victim with a stab wound to his arm and a female victim with a stab wound to her neck.

    Ta'Lela Fontia Stevenson died last night at Grady Hospital. Gary Banks, 18, is stable.

    Police said the stabbing started with a fight outside the residence. The 14-year-old has been charged with felony murder.

    Channel 2's Kristen Holloway talked to Stevenson's mother, who shared photos of her daughter and said Stevenson just had a baby last month.

    The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses

