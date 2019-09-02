0 New track shows Hurricane Dorian moving dangerously close to Florida coast

ATLANTA - Hurricane Dorian is continuing to have devastating impacts on Grand Bahama Island. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous hurricane will continue to pound the island through much of today and tonight.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the Category 5 storm has maximum sustained winds of 165 mph with even higher wind gusts. It is moving toward the west at around 1 mph.

The hurricane will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday night.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that he's watching very closely for the storm to turn north. Monahan said that the turn needs to start happening soon.

Today with #Dorian, we watch very closely for it to start to move... and turn more toward the north.



That turn needs to start happening soon. @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 2, 2019

Monahan warns that even if the storm never makes landfall on the east coast, it will still have huge impacts up and down the Southeast coast.

Even if #Dorian never makes landfall on the east coast (and that is NOT even close to a sure thing -- FL is still very much at risk here), this is going to have huge impacts up and down the southeast coast. @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 2, 2019

Watches and Warnings

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Lantana to the Volusia/Brevard County Line



A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to south of Lantana

Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Mouth of the St. Mary's River



A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas

Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County Line



A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet

Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Mouth of the St. Mary's River



A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet



A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach:

Lake Okeechobee

Georgia Evacuations

On Sunday, Governor Brian Kemp announced evacuation orders for six Georgia coastal counties.

Starting noon Monday, "individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties must evacuate due to Hurricane Dorian."

Starting noon tomorrow, individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties must evacuate due to Hurricane #Dorian. @GeorgiaEMA and @GADeptofTrans will start westerly contraflow on I-16 at 8 AM on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Stay vigilant and be safe. pic.twitter.com/njw2ffCoLT — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 2, 2019

