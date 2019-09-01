LOCAL UPDATES: Some Georgia colleges announce closings ahead of Dorian

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Several colleges on the Georgia coast are closing ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
The College of Coastal Georgia announced it will cancel classes and suspend non-essential operations in Brunswick and Camden through Wednesday.
[RELATED: Hurricane Dorian slams Bahamas as Cat. 5 storm with 185 mph winds ]
Savannah State University said the school will close student housing Monday at 6 p.m. and classes will be canceled Tuesday.
Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed starting classes until Sept. 11.
