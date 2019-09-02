0 UPDATES: "It's not worth the risk." Gov. Kemp urges Georgians to heed evacuations

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - As Hurricane Dorian continues to slam the Bahamas, Georgia officials are initiating efforts to prepare for the storm's impact on the coast. Dorian remains a powerful Category 4 storm with sustained winds at 155 mph.

Here's the latest:

11:24 p.m.

Gov. Kemp is urging all residents of coastal Georgia to heed evacuation orders.

"This storm remains a critical threat to Georgia," Kemp says. "This storm is still moving. It's massive. I would not take any chances ... It's not worth the risk of riding it out."

"This storm remains a critical threat to Georgia."@GovKemp addressing local media in Savannah on the possible impact of #HurricaneDorain. The resources and strategies in place to support evacuation and public safety operations. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/ZF7jYfp6y0 — Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) September 2, 2019

11:06 a.m.

Gov. Kemp will hold a press conference at 11:20 on Georgia evacuation plans.

11:00 a.m.

Mandatory evacuation orders will take effect in an hour in six coastal Georgia counties east of I-95: Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Liberty, Chatham and Bryan.

10:57 a.m.

A hurricane watch has been extended into Georgia to the Altamaha sound. A storm surge watch is in effect from the Florida line to the Savannah River.

10:50 a.m.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is on his way to the Georgia coast to work with officials there ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

.@GAFirstLady, @GA_DOI Commissioner John King, @GeorgiaEMA Director Bryson, and I are headed down to the coast as we work with local and federal emergency management officials to prepare for #HurricaneDorian. #gapol pic.twitter.com/A8V4DC1yWA — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 2, 2019

10:23 a.m.

Traffic is already starting to slow headed out of Savannah. Officials will begin counterflow of traffic Tuesday.

All lanes of I-16 with be switched to westbound only from Savannah to U.S. 411 in Dublin Tuesday at 8 a.m.

This is the traffic on I-16 headed away from the coast. We're enroute to Savannah for #Dorian coverage. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/aIaZC0ozOS — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 2, 2019

10:08 a.m.

President Trump has signed an emergency declaration for Georgia, which ensures that federal emergency aid is available to respond to any areas affected by Dorian.

GEMA/HS staff are meeting to discuss updates on #HurricaneDorian. We continue to monitor the storm and will provide information via our social media and webpage at https://t.co/QgfnszPQWr pic.twitter.com/SOA3limyyL — Georgia EM&HS (@GeorgiaEMA) September 2, 2019

7:00 a.m.

Hurricane watches extend all the way to the Georgia/Florida line, though no watches are in effect yet for any Georgia counties.

6:00 a.m.

In a statement, the College of Coastal Georgia announced it will cancel classes and suspend non-essential operations in Brunswick and Camden on Tuesday. Residence halls will stay open and food services and campus police will continue to operate, the college said.

A statement from Savannah State University said the school will close student housing Monday at 6 p.m. and will cancel classes on campus Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution."

"Hurricane Dorian‘s path remains uncertain, but it is expected that Savannah's coastal area will experience tropical-storm-force winds and substantial rainfall, which could lead to campus flooding and power outages," the statement said.

Students were directed to make immediate plans to leave the campus or to make contact with a residence hall director for help.

Savannah College of Art and Design closed the campus immediately due to the magnitude of the storm and postponed fall orientation and move-in until at least Sept. 9. Fall quarter classes won't start until at least Sept. 11, the college said.

Georgia Southern University, which has a campus in Savannah, has canceled classes Tuesday and Wednesday, state officials said Monday. Dining services will be open Tuesday.

Augusta University will begin receiving evacuees, a University System of Georgia spokeswoman said Monday.

