ATLANTA - Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a powerful Category 5 storm. It is expected to hit the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island later today.

As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the storm has maximum sustained winds 160 mph with even higher gusts. It is moving toward the west near 8 mph.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said Dorian continues to move west, and could drop more than 4 feet of rain over Grand Bahama Island later today through Tuesday. The eyewall could stick around 24 hours on the island.

Dorian is now a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

Parts of Florida have been placed under a Tropical Storm Warning with the latest update.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Andros Island

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

