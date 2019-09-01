  • NEW: Hurricane Dorian upgraded to catastrophic Category 5 storm

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a powerful Category 5 storm. It is expected to hit the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island later today.

    As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the storm has maximum sustained winds 160 mph with even higher gusts. It is moving toward the west near 8 mph.

    We're using advanced weather technology to track the latest movements of the powerful storm, throughout the day on Channel 2 Action News

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said Dorian continues to move west, and could drop more than 4 feet of rain over Grand Bahama Island later today through Tuesday. The eyewall could stick around 24 hours on the island. 

    Dorian is now a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.  Some fluctuations in intensity are likely, but Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next few days.

    Parts of Florida have been placed under a Tropical Storm Warning with the latest update.

    WATCHES AND WARNINGS

    A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

    • Northwestern Bahamas excluding Andros Island

    A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

    • Andros Island

    A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

    • North of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet

    A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

    • North of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach

    A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

    A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

    A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area within 36 hours.

    A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

     

