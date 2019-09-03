Evacuations continue as Georgia coast makes final preparations for Dorian

Right now, hundreds of thousands along the Georgia coast are preparing for Hurricane Dorian as the category 3 storm moves away from the Bahamas and toward east coast.
Channel 2's Chris Jose is in Savannah where residents are boarding up their homes and businesses.
"If it's anything like Matthew, this will all be underwater. All of it," Geoff Riehl told Jose.
Right now: #Dorian evacuees are lining up at the civic center in Savannah. From here, they'll be shuttled to emergency shelters further inland. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/9wfyPUH0Aa— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) September 3, 2019
We're LIVE on the Georgia coast all day as final preparations for Hurricane Dorian are made. WATCH Channel 2 Action News at Noon for updates.
Mandatory evacuation orders went into effect at noon Monday for six Georgia counties east of I-95.
"I cannot stress enough this storm is still moving. It's massive. I would not take any chances with this one," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news conference.
