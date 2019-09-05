Man armed with gun with laser sights terrorizing 2 metro counties

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Police are warning people in parts of metro Atlanta to be on the lookout for a violent man armed with a gun.
The man wore a mask and had a handgun with red laser sights during his crimes. Police said he committed three armed robberies in three different apartment complexes. One was in the city of Conyers, one in Rockdale County and one in Newton County.
One of the victims was a grandmother coming to babysit her grandchild so her police officer son could go to work. Police said the man also threatened another victim.
We're learning about the man's violent crimes and the reward offered to help solve the case, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}