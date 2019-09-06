0 Couple killed after Georgia Southern game; support pours in for their 3 children

SWAINSBORO, Ga. - Danny and Julie Hagan loved Georgia Southern football and were in the stands Saturday for the season opener against Louisiana State University.

The weekend in Baton Rouge was "a trip of a lifetime" for the Guyton couple, who were celebrating their 25th anniversary, according to their family and friends. They never made it home.

The Hagans were killed Sunday after their car hydroplaned on I-16 outside of Swainsboro, state troopers said. The driver lost control in the rain, and the Nissan Altima hit a tree in a center median.

Danny Hagan, 45, was dead at the scene, and his wife later died at Augusta University Medical Center, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The couple leaves behind three children, all of whom are current students at Georgia Southern University.

"They were my world (and) I will never see another love like my parents had for everyone they met," their daughter, Madison Hagan, said in a public Facebook post.

Since the accident, support has poured in for the Hagan family. Multiple fundraising accounts have raised tens of thousands of dollars. One campaign, which has not yet been verified by the family, has ballooned to more than $30,000 with the support of LSU fans.

Julie Hagan, 43, was the branch manager of the Powerco Federal Credit Union in Savannah, where she worked her way up over a 22-year career. The business has also started a GoFundMe page to help with the Hagan children's education with a goal of $5,000.

Madison Hagan took to Facebook to thank the hundreds who have donated.

"I will never understand why they were taken but we gained two beautiful angels that will watch over us until we meet again," she said. "Lord knows I cannot wait to see their faces again."

Funeral arrangements have not been made.

The primary GoFundMe page for the Hagan children can be found here. A Hagan family fund has also been established at Queensborough National Bank in Rincon.

This article was written by Chelsea Prince with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

