ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a bar overnight.
According to Chamblee police, officers responded to SL Lounge in the 4000 block of Buford Highway around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the victim, Clifford Dixon, 32, had just arrived at the location when he was shot several times.
According to TMZ, Dixon is the ex-boyfriend of ‘Love and Hip-Hop’ star Erica Mena, and a close friend of NBA star Kevin Durant. Dixon was there to celebrate his birthday, according to the club.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died.
Chamblee investigators are following leads in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chamblee Police at 770-986-5005.
