Police investigate triple shooting in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta.
Investigators said they were called out to Illinois Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to respond to the situation.
Police confirmed three people were shot but did not have information on the extent of their injuries.
Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to the scene for LIVE updates starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
