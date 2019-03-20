  • Police investigate triple shooting in northwest Atlanta

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are investigating a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta.

    Investigators said they were called out to Illinois Avenue around 3:30 p.m. to respond to the situation.

    Police confirmed three people were shot but did not have information on the extent of their injuries.

