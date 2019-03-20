  • Police: $35M worth of pot, other illegal drugs found in 'elaborate' grow houses

    By: Dave Huddleston

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned of a major drug bust that police said happened in Gwinnett County, where approximately $35 million in marijuana and other illegal drugs was seized, making the operation one of the biggest drug trafficking cases in metro Atlanta.

    Officials with the Gwinnett Police Department told Channel 2's Dave Huddleston they received information in mid-October that started a criminal investigation into several grow houses in Gwinnett County, Henry County and Clayton County. 

    Within the last week, officials said they located five grow houses with "elaborate" setups.

    In one of the houses in Norcross, more than 1,500 marijuana plants were seized.

    Police said rooms were converted to growing and manufacturing marijuana, making the homes unlivable -- and neighbors probably didn't know what was going on just a few houses away.

    In all, 16 people were arrested, and police said more arrests could be made, as the investigation is ongoing.

