SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Authorities in Sandy Springs are investigating after five teens were injured in a crash Monday night.
According to police, a 16-year-old crashed a Ford Expedition into a tree on Johnson Ferry Road around 10 p.m. Investigators said the driver was on an instructional permit.
Three of the five teens injured in the crash are in critical condition and remain hospitalized.
Authorities said charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.
We're working on learned more about the teens who were injured and the latest on the investigation. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates.
