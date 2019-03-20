Body found near post office identified as teen missing for months

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Newnan say a body found near a post office has been identified as a 19-year-old who was missing for months.
The body of Jacorey Harris was discovered on March 13 in the woods near the U.S. Post Office on Postal Parkway.
Through DNA testing, the GBI Crime Lab was able to identify the teen.
Harris’ family reported the teen missing on Jan. 21 after he left the home around 10:15 a.m. He was later spotted at a local restaurant later that evening and was never seen again.
TRENDING STORIES:
Officials are still working to determine the cause of death and time of death.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Newnan Police Detective Dawn Howard at 770-253-2355 ext. 127.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}