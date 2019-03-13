Body found near Coweta County post office, investigation underway

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a body was found Wednesday afternoon near a post office in Coweta County.
News Chopper 2 was live over Postal Parkway in Newnan around 4:30 p.m.
Police are working to learn how the body got there and how the person died.
The area is blocked as detectives investigate the scene.
Officials with the city of Newnan sent the following statement:
“At this time, we have confirmed that a body has been found off Postal Parkway in Newnan. The Newnan Police Department is on scene and seeking further assistance from the GBI. No further information is available at this time.”
