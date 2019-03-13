0 Bus driver pulled over on way to pick up kids, charged with DUI

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A Bartow County school bus driver is accused of driving under the influence, pulled over on her way to pick up children.

The bus driver, Sharon Fisher, is now on leave, according to the school district.

Deshon Roddy says he was shocked to find out his 6-year-old son’s bus driver is accused of driving under the influence of drugs.

“That’s not acceptable. That’s not acceptable at all,” Roddy told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson.

A Channel 2 Action News viewer sent Johnson photo of Emerson police pulling the school bus over Monday afternoon.

“She was on duty on the way to pick him up from his school. It’s kind of crazy. I don’t see how they let that slide,” Roddy said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police arrested Fisher at around 2 p.m. near Red Top Mountain Road and the Highway 3 Connector in Bartow County.

Witnesses reported said Fisher was in her school bus driving all over the roadway and nearly hitting cars.

The Emerson police chief told Johnson that officers stopped her and gave a field sobriety test.

They arrested her before she could pick up children on her afternoon route.

“You trust them with your kids. That’s their lives. What would have happened if she would have made it? That’s definitely very scary,” Roddy said.

Johnson went to Fisher's home Tuesday afternoon to try and get her side of her story and her husband came to her defense.

“She’s the straightest goody two-shoes person I’ve ever known in my life,” the husband said.

He told Johnson that his wife is not the type to use any illegal drugs or abuse any prescription drugs.

“She does an occasional a muscle relaxer, 5 mg, that the doctor prescribes, and they know about that,” Fisher’s husband said.

The school district sent Johnson a statement that said:

"The Bartow County School System is diligently looking into the matter that’s currently under investigation by an outside agency. Ms. Fisher is on leave pending that investigation."

Fisher said she's confident her drug test will come back negative and she will be able to return to work.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.