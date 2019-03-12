2 brothers electrocuted, 1 killed, trying to remove drone from tree

FOREST PARK, Ga. - One man is dead and his brother was sent to the hospital after they were electrocuted while trying to get a drone out of a tree, police say.
Reff and Calvin Teasley, brothers, were flying a drone when it got stuck in a tree. The men found a metal pole to use to try and get it down and, in the process, touched a power line, according to Forest Park police.
What Channel 2's Tom Jones has learned about the victim, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Investigators said the men were sent flying and landed on the ground nearby.
Police said when they got to the scene, Reff was not conscious or breathing. The officer tried to revive him, but Reff was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Calvin was also taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.
