HEPHZIBAH, Ga. - A Georgia woman has been arrested for conspiring to support ISIS, Justice Department officials said Tuesday.
Kim Anh Vo, 20, was arrested Tuesday morning in Hephzibah, Georgia, and is expected to face a judge in Augusta Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say that Vo joined an online group that pledges allegiance to ISIS in 2016 and "committed to carrying out online attacks and cyber intrusions against Americans."
The group, United Cyber Caliphate, has spread ISIS propaganda online and published "kill lists" with the names of American soldiers and members of the State Department, officials say.
Officals said Vo worked to recruit others to join the group and create videos promoting extremist ideologies between April 2016 and May 2017.
Vo also went by the aliases "F@ng," "SyxxZMC," "Zozo," "Miss.Bones," "Sage Pi," and "Kitty Lee."
Vo is charged with one count of conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
ABC News contributed to this report.
