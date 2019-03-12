Teacher resigns, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student, district says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County high school teacher has resigned following allegations she had an inappropriate relationship with a 12th-grade student.
Channel 2’s Tom Regan obtained a letter that was sent home to parents about the situation.
The letter says, in part: “This type of alleged behavior between a teacher and a student is unacceptable. While this is not a situation we have experienced at our school previously, one time is too many. Ethics matter, and the trust our community places in its educators matters to Archer and to Gwinnett County Public Schools.”
The school district sent Regan a statement, saying, “We are aware of a Gwinnett County police investigation into allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and student.”
Regan is speaking with district officials and investigators to learn more about the relationship the teacher had with the student, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
