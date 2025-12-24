Woman killed in Christmas Eve shooting at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A woman has died after being shot at a southeast Atlanta home on Christmas Eve.

Atlanta police were called to a home on Tilson Drive SE just after 1:45 p.m. for reports of a person shot.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers found a 67-year-old woman who had been shot and rushed her to the hospital.

She was initially listed in critical condition, but has since died from her injuries.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area, which is about half a mile away from the East Lake Golf Club, and found at least two homes blocked off by police tape.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not released her identity.

No details have been released on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group