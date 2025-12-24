Woman killed in Christmas Eve shooting at Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A woman has died after being shot at a southeast Atlanta home on Christmas Eve.
Atlanta police were called to a home on Tilson Drive SE just after 1:45 p.m. for reports of a person shot.
Officers found a 67-year-old woman who had been shot and rushed her to the hospital.
She was initially listed in critical condition, but has since died from her injuries.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the area, which is about half a mile away from the East Lake Golf Club, and found at least two homes blocked off by police tape.
Police have not released her identity.
No details have been released on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.
