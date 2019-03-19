0 Complex won't evict murder victim's family after Tyler Perry offers to pay rent

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned the family of a woman who was shot and killed outside a Wells Fargo bank last weekend will not be evicted after getting help from Hollywood mogul Tyler Perry.

We've been covering the story since the shooting happened last Saturday. Police said Tynesha Evans' boyfriend, Othniel Inniss, killed her at the bank in North Fulton County.

Evans had fallen on hard times. Her daughters told Channel 2's Michael Seiden, that the suspect asked Evans to meet him at the bank so he could get her money to help cover her rent; instead, police said he shot her.

Days following the shooting, Channel 2's Mike Petchenik learned the family was worried they might lose their home. According to Evans' daughters, their mother owed $3,200.

After hearing the family's heartbreaking story, Perry contacted the family and offered to help.

After brief struggles earlier in the day, it appears the apartment complex will allow the family to remain in their home.

This is unbelievable! I just got off the phone w/ ⁦@tylerperry⁩

He just tried to pay six months of rent for grieving family, but apartment management is refusing to take his money. We’re working to get answers https://t.co/dkkLKzHov7 — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) March 19, 2019

GOOD NEWS! @SeidenWSBTV says the corporate office for apartment management will allow Tynesha Evans' daughters to remain in their apartment after @tylerperry offered to help cover their rent. Latest starting at 4. pic.twitter.com/6LZFi8OgsV — Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) March 19, 2019

Inniss has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm. A judge did not grant Inniss bond and he did not appear in court for his first appearance.

