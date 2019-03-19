0 Today marks day 2 of first trial in the Tara Grinstead case

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. - One of the two men accused in a Georgia teacher's murder is getting ready for his second day on trial.

It didn't take long for a jury to be seated in the trial against Bo Dukes Monday.

“It broke us. That situation just broke the family,” Kimalyn Sheridan said.

Sheridan took the stand late Monday to testify in the trial against Dukes, her daughter's boyfriend.

She said she has heard him talk openly about Tara Grinstead's killing.

“Had he helped dispose of Tara’s body? Why didn't he tell people and he said ‘yes.’ Why didn't he tell people? And he said he had told people over the years, but not law enforcement,” Sheridan said.

Investigators say the man's best friend, Ryan Duke, killed the teacher.

Dukes is accused of helping to hide her body and lying about it.

“I asked him specifically why Ryan killed her. He said he never asked him why,” Sheridan said.

Sheridan said she would like to forget the day Dukes told her what he did.

“It was so hard for me to fathom the whole thing anyway. It was like living in a surreal bubble,” Sheridan said.

Dukes is also facing kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

Police said video shows the moment two women escaped from his Warner Robins home on New Year's Day.

Police arrested him after a massive manhunt.

