0 Jury selection to begin today in Tara Grinstead case

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. - More than 13 years have passed since a South Georgia teacher and former beauty queen was seen alive.

Today, jury selection for a trial is scheduled to begin for one of two men accused in her death.

Tara Faye Grinstead disappeared on Oct. 22, 2005, after attending a cookout with friends. The 30-year-old was reported missing two days later when she didn’t show up to teach history at Irwin County High School. Despite a massive search — and billboards with Grinstead’s photo along I-75 — investigators admittedly had few clues to her whereabouts.

READ MORE: Man arrested in connection with 2005 disappearance of Georgia teacher]

The case went cold until February 2017 when a tipster contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A former student, Ryan Alexander Duke, admitted he’d killed Grinstead, according to the GBI. Duke was charged with her murder. Then, a few days later, a second suspect was arrested. Bo Dukes, who wasn’t related to Duke but was a former friend, was accused of helping conceal Grinstead’s body and lying to investigators about his involvement.

Now, the two suspects have trials scheduled two weeks apart. Dukes, currently jailed on a separate case, will be the first to stand trial on Monday.

[READ MORE: Bo Dukes, charged in Tara Grinstead case, in custody after 5-day manhunt, police say]

We'll have LIVE coverage of the jury selection in the highly-anticipated case, on Channel 2 Action News

RELATED STORIES:

Dukes was indicted on Aug. 28, 2017, by a Wilcox County grand jury on two counts of making a false statement, one count of hindering the apprehension of a criminal and one count of concealing the death of another. He faces similar charges in Ben Hill County. Investigators believe that after Duke killed Grinstead, the two men burned her body for several days at a pecan farm.

[READ: Who is Tara Grinstead?]

MORE RELATED STORIES:

Despite his prior confession, Duke now claims he did not kill Grinstead and says it was instead Dukes.

Defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant argued during a February bond hearing that prosecutors had little evidence that Duke killed Grinstead.

“All they’ve got is an inconsistent statement from someone who was under the influence of drugs,” Merchant said.

Duke’s trial, to be held in Irwin County, is scheduled for April 1.

Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report

© 2019 Cox Media Group.