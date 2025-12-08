Delta Air Lines announces changes to Medallion Status for SkyMiles members

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines announced it will offer SkyMiles Members new opportunities to earn Medallion Qualification Dollars toward 2026 Medallion Status.

SkyMiles Members have until Dec. 31 to secure their 2026 Medallion Status with refreshed Choice Benefits and easy ways to earn MQDs.

The company said MQD thresholds for 2027 remaining unchanged.

“The SkyMiles program is built on a foundation of listening to our Members and evolving to meet their needs,” Dwight James, S.V.P. – Customer Engagement & Loyalty and CEO, Delta Vacations, said in a statement.

Starting Feb. 1, 2026, Diamond and Platinum Medallion Members will see updates to Choice Benefits options, allowing them to customize their loyalty experience.

Members who select Choice Benefits at lower values before Feb. 1 will receive the difference in value by mid-February, while those who choose higher statement credit values will retain those benefits.

The airline said SkyMiles Members can earn MQDs by flying with Delta and partner airlines, using their Delta SkyMiles American Express Card, and booking Delta Vacations packages.

The Elevate Your Status program allows eligible U.S.-based SkyMiles and Medallion Members to make a one-time MQD purchase to reach the next Medallion tier for 2026, with proceeds supporting sustainable aviation fuel.

Medallion Qualification Dollars thresholds for 2027 Medallion Status will remain the same, allowing Members to earn toward elite status without additional requirements.

The Delta app provides an easy way for Members to track their MQDs and progress toward achieving the next Medallion Tier.

With these updates, Delta Air Lines said it aims to enhance the loyalty experience for SkyMiles Members while supporting sustainable aviation initiatives.

