Man pleads guilty to stabbing, killing 77-year-old Buckhead grandmother

ATLANTA — A man has taken a plea deal in the murder of a beloved 77-year-old grandmother inside her gated Buckhead townhome community.

As part of a blind plea, Antonio Brown, 26, has agreed to plead guilty to the 2022 murder of 77-year-old Ellen Bowles.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin Farmer sentenced Brown to two consecutive life sentences with possibility of parole. This means he won’t be eligible for parole until he is 86.

Today was the beginning of the trial and attorneys were about to start jury selection when Brown agreed to plead guilty.

Bowles’ two sons delivered emotional impact statements before he learned his fate. Brown also apologized to the Bowles’ family.

