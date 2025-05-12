Family of beloved Buckhead murder victim expected to learn if accused killer fit to stand trial

ATLANTA — The family of a beloved 77-year-old woman murdered inside her gated Buckhead townhome community hopes to learn whether her accused killer is mentally competent to stand trial.

Antonio Brown, 25 is accused of fatally stabbing Ellen Bowles in December 2022.

Brown is scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday morning. The victim’s family told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that they expect to get an update on Brown’s mental health.

In March, family and friends of Ellen Bowles gathered inside a Fulton County courtroom, where they learned that more than two years after Brown was accused of the horrific murder, the Atlanta man was still waiting to undergo a mental health evaluation.

“It was ordered 17 months ago, and the family is really in distress about this,” said Lynne Borsuk, the attorney for the Bowles’ family. “I think the family’s in agony. This is deeply painful for them.

Brown’s lawyer, Anthony Pete, told the court that his client was transported from the Fulton County Jail to a mental health facility, but for some unknown reason, no one performed the evaluation.

Pete added that he tried to contact the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, which is the state agency that’s in charge of conducting the evaluation and issuing the findings, but he hasn’t been able to get any answers about his client’s case.

“I have not been able to get in touch with anyone over there,” he told the judge.

Bowles’ family declined to comment on camera, citing the pending criminal case, but a family spokeswoman told Channel 2 Action News that this is not an isolated problem.

“It is my understanding that there’s a 700 person backlog for mental health competency evaluation in the state’s system,” said Borsuk.

Judge Farmer said that he’s also frustrated by the delays and vowed to expedite the process by issuing another order to the state.

“Both parties need closure,” he said. “Your defendants don’t need to sit for a long time and victims don’t need to have justice delayed.”

Seiden reached out to the state agency and a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“The Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities did receive a pretrial evaluation order in the case you cite,” wrote Kaleb McMichen, who serves as the executive director of external affairs. “However, due to state and federal privacy laws, I am unable to comment any further. Our Office of General Counsel is reviewing the matter and will respond in an appropriate fashion.”

The judge is also expected to rule on several other motions.

