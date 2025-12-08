Atlanta Braves legend Dale Murphy won’t go into Baseball Hall of Fame next year

Dale Murphy will have to wait longer to make it to Cooperstown.

The Contemporary Baseball Eras Committee decided Sunday night to not send the Atlanta Braves legend to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He got only six of the required 12 votes from the 17-member committee.

The only player on the committee’s ballot heading to Cooperstown is former second baseman Jeff Kent. Carlos Delgado received nine votes and Don Mattingly also got six votes. Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Gary Sheffield and Fernando Valenzuela received less than five votes.

Murphy played 18 years in Major League Baseball, most of his time in a Braves uniform. Murphy’s National League Most Valuable Player Awards in 1982 and 1983 makes him one of only 16 players to win it back-to-back.

He also won five Gold Glove Awards, four Silver Slugger awards and made the MLB All-Star Game seven times. Murphy finished his career with a .265 batting average, 398 home runs and 1,266 RBI.

The Baseball Writers Association of America allows a player to be on the HOF ballot for 15 years. In Murphy’s final year on the ballot in 2013, he finished with 18.9% of the required 75% to make the hall. He was on the Eras Players committee ballot previously in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

The BBWAA members will be voting on the Class of 2026 this month and their selections will be announced on Jan. 20.

Here are the nominees:

Bobby Abreu

Carlos Beltran

Ryan Braun

Mark Buehrle

Shin-Soo Choo

Edwin Encarnacion

Gio Gonzalez

Alex Gordon

Cole Hamels

Felix Hernandez

Torii Hunter

Andruw Jones

Matt Kemp

Howie Kendrick

Nick Markakis

Daniel Murphy

Dustin Pedroia

Hunter Pence

Andy Pettitte

Rick Porcello

Manny Ramirez

Alex Rodriguez

Francisco Rodriguez

Jimmy Rollins

Chase Utley

Omar Vizquel

David Wright

