ACID ATTACK: Woman’s skin burned, clothes melted near famous Georgia park

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are investigating after they said someone threw acid on a woman near one of the city’s most popular parks.
The woman said she was burned with a corrosive substance as she was walking near Forsyth Park.
Witnesses said that they heard a woman screaming for help, and when they walked outside, they “found the woman on the ground in severe pain with her clothing partially melted.”
The victim said she felt like she was burning and that the attack was likely random.
Investigators told WJCL-TV the woman was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries. So far, no one has been arrested the attack.
