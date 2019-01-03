Women held captive for hours escape through window, run to neighbor for help (VIDEO)

A man charged in connection with the 2005 death of former Georgia teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead remains a wanted person after facing charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two women at his home.
Bo Dukes, 34, is wanted in a rape and kidnapping case out of Warner Robins, Georgia. The alleged incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas traveled to Warner Robins where the alleged incident took place and learned the women escaped out of a window and told the harrowing story.
Duke was already supposed to report to federal prison on previous unrelated charges.
The "Be On the Lookout" released for Duke stated he has threatened suicide. He is known to drink heavily and has a history of cocaine use, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.
He was last seen leaving the home on the 300 block of Charlestown Way in a white 2013 Kia Sorrento with Georgia tag number PFP1116. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
The Warner Robins home where police say #taragrinstead suspect Bo Dukes sexually assaulted two women at gunpoint before going on the run. @wsbtv live updates this afternoon as the search continues . pic.twitter.com/2xhXNvxrh5— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) January 3, 2019
