2 men found shot to death inside car in Atlanta

    By: Audrey Washington

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta. 

    Atlanta police tell Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 800 block of Lee Street.

    Police said they found two men inside a car with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

    Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

