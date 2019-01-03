2 men found shot to death inside car in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta.
Atlanta police tell Channel 2 Action News that officers responded to a call of a person shot in the 800 block of Lee Street.
Police said they found two men inside a car with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
