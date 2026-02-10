ICE could be adding another facility in north Georgia

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Just days after closing a deal to build a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Social Circle, Channel 2 Action News has learned that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is eyeing another small town in north Georgia.

City of Oakwood officials say they have learned from Congressmen that the federal government intends to buy a property in the Hall County town to turn it into an ICE facility.

City Manager B.R. White told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna during Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 that he was blindsided by the decision because they have not spoken to DHS or ICE.

If it goes through, the industrial building meant to house shipments could house 1,500 people.

“We’ve been sidelined and steamrolled over,” White said.

At a city council meeting on Monday night, many citizens came and voiced their concerns about the facility.

“We are responsible for what happens in our community,” one woman said.

“Logistically, it is not feasible,” another said.

On Sunday, the City of Social Circle confirmed that a warehouse had been bought by the federal government to be turned into an ICE facility that can house between 5,000 and 10,000 people.

White says that once the federal government purchases a property, the city’s hands are tied.

“It’s a transaction, we don’t have to be notified, and once the federal government purchases it, none of the local rules and regulations apply,” he said.

But the community says that doing nothing is not an option.

“I want to see a city council fight. I see neighbors lining up to fight. I see a lot of, uh, folks that look like me lining up the fight for folks that don’t look like us,” neighbor Josh McClure said.

White says it’s unclear how the facility will handle things like sewage. Because the facility was built to be a warehouse, it does not have the needed restrooms for that many people.

