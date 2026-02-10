Georgia families sue carpet makers over forever chemical contamination

It is rated as one of the worst environmental disasters ever by some scientists, and it’s right here in North Georgia.

Families said it could cost $25 million to clean up just one farm from forever chemicals used by carpet manufacturers.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi learned these families are banding together to get justice.

They filed lawsuits, and they have powerful backing in the form of famous activist Erin Brockovich.

“Beautiful, it’s beautiful and it’s secluded,” said Greg Eads.

Greg and Sharon Eads bought their 22 1/2-acre farm in Resaca in 2019 in hopes of selling cattle and retiring.

But their forever home is now contaminated with forever chemicals.

“Everything is contaminated, our soil, our creeks, our pond, the dust under our house,” said Sharon Eads.

The two are joining a growing number of families in North Georgia suing carpet manufacturers and chemical companies in the Dalton area, saying they knew of the dangers “but hid them.”

“I just go mad that these big companies didn’t care enough to get rid of the chemicals, that they just dumped it,” said Sharon Eads.

Channel 2 Action News asked Shaw Industries, Mohawk Industries, two DuPont spinoffs, and 3M to talk about the lawsuits.

The only response we received was this statement from the Carpet and Rug Institute:

“Carpet manufacturers have long led the way in creating products that are safe, sustainable, and beautiful for homes, schools and commercial spaces. CRI member companies do not use PFAS-based soil and stain treatments to produce their carpet products.”

In court documents, the carpetmakers claim the chemical companies told them the PFAS were safe.

A scientist hired by the lawyers representing the families said the contamination is widespread but very concentrated – a hundred thousand times safe levels.

He said it’s the worst forever chemical contamination he’s ever seen.

“I’ve worked on environmental disasters, everything from the Ohio train derailment to the BP oil spill, and Northwest Georgia ranks right up there in the top three for me,” said Bob Bowcock, the Water Resources Manager for PFAS Georgia.

It’s so bad it even got the attention of activist Erin Brockovich – famous for her work on the 1996 water contamination in Hinkley, California.

“It came back 137,000 parts per trillion,” said Tim Thomason, a Whitfield County landowner.

He said researchers found the second-highest contamination level in the Dalton area on his property.

He said his once pristine 25-acre farmland is no longer usable or sellable.

“I don’t think we will ever be made whole on it,” said Thomason.

“So, cancer, cancer, cancer, cancer,” said Choi of the cause of death of Thomason’s relatives as they walked through a family cemetery on his land.

“Cancer,” said Thomason.

“All of them,” said Choi.

Thomason buried several family members on the very land he thinks contributed to their cancer.

“This really is a hot spot,” said Emory University researcher Dana Barr, Ph.D.

She tested for PFAS in the blood of 177 Northwest Georgia neighbors in Rome and Calhoun.

She found the main source of exposure was tap water.

She also found unusually high levels of PFAS in their blood.

“We also found that those that lived in the area longer had higher levels,” said Barr.

The Eads no longer drink their tap water after Greg said he got sick from it.

Instead, they pay for a water service, fearing the PFAS contamination they want cleaned up.

“It’s like me dumping trash in your front yard and telling you to deal with it. That’s not right,” said Greg Eads.

Forever chemicals are everywhere, but you can limit contamination in your home.

The Emory researcher said you can filter your water at the faucet, use your fridge’s filtration system, or use a pitcher that filters water. Just don’t forget to change the filter when it’s time.

The lawsuits are filed, but there could be a catch. Right now, a bill in the state legislature could block these families from suing the carpet companies.

