WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A man charged in connection with the 2005 death of former Georgia teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead is now facing more charges.
Bo Dukes, 34, is wanted in a rape and kidnapping case out of Warner Robins, Georgia. The alleged incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on New Year's Day.
We're working to get more information from police about the alleged incident. Updates coming up on Channel 2 Action News.
Investigators believe Dukes brought two women to his home by threatening them with physical violence and a gun. They say he then held them in his home and raped them.
He's facing charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police say Dukes is on the run and has made suicidal threats. He is known to drink heavily and has a history of cocaine use, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.
He was last seen leaving the home on the 300 block of Charlestown Way in a white 2013 Kia Sorrento with Georgia tag number PFP1116. He was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Dukes is accused of helping his high school buddy, Ryan Duke, dump and burn Grinstead's body in 2005. The two were charged in 2017, nearly 13 years after the crime.
In June, a grand jury indicted Dukes on charges of concealing a death, tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension of a criminal in Grinstead's death.
