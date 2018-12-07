BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of killing a former beauty queen and teacher in south Georgia in 2005 confessed to investigators in 2017, according to newly leaked documents.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas obtained the reported confession Ryan Duke gave to GBI agents last year after it was anonymously leaked online. Duke is accused of killing Tara Grinstead, who vanished from her home in Ocilla in 2005. Her body has never been recovered.
Thomas worked for two days to confirm with sources familiar with the investigation that the 11-page confession is legitimate.
Duke allegedly told investigators that he was looking for drug money and broke in to a random house when Grinstead caught him in the act.
In the report from investigators, Duke breaks down what he did next, and what he did with her body. We're digging through the document and putting together the details for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 5:30 p.m.
For the first time , we now can read Ryan Duke’s confession according to the GBI file. 11 page document was leaked to internet . How agents say Duke confessed and described details only they and killer would know . @wsbtv 5:30 & 6 pic.twitter.com/GxBsO6NsMH— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) December 7, 2018
