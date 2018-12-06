Mom tells 4-year-old son to run moments before police officer shot, suspect killed

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The police officer shot in the face at a local dental office is listed in critical condition after being rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery.
The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday inside the lobby area of the Smile Creators dental office located on Jonesboro Road in McDonough, Georgia.
Police said they went to the dentist's office after receiving a call about a for a disruption, after a man identified as 53-year-old Dimaggio McNelly came into the office and acted erratically.
Investigators said Officer Michael Smith tried to shock McNelly with a stun gun several times before the gunfire began. They said the same shot hit both McNelly and Smith.
McNelly is dead and investigators are reviewing cellphone video of the shooting.
Channel 2's Tom Jones spoke with a woman who was in the waiting room when McNelly walked in.
"I picked him up. I knew this was not a good scene," the woman said.
