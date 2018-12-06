ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring the potential for winter weather in parts of north Georgia this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there’s potential for sleet, freezing rain and even some areas of accumulating snow.
“The areas to be impacted are primarily the mountains of northeast Georgia,” Nitz said. “The National Weather Service is now telling us they may issue a Winter Storm Watch for that area later today.”
Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring new data as it becomes available and will be fine-tuning the forecast as the system evolves. WATCH Channel 2 Action News for LIVE updates.
TIMING
According to Severe Weather Team 2, the wintry mix may begin as early as Saturday morning in northeast Georgia.
“The best chance will be Saturday night into Sunday morning,” Nitz said. “During that time period, accumulating snowfall in far northeast Georgia may occur and the wintry mix could expand to include some of the far northeast metro area.”
Impacts from snow and/or wintry mix is expected to be mainly in the NE Georgia mountains this weekend. This image shows the probability of 2" or greater snowfall.— Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) December 6, 2018
Dark blue=<10% for metro Atlanta and most of our area.
Light blue=10-30% chance
Yellow=30-50% chance
Red=>50% chance pic.twitter.com/REjZvDz1E4
OTHER IMPACT
Throughout the weekend, the rest of the area -- including Atlanta -- will have cold rain and gusty wind.
“The rainfall totals will be around 2 to 3 inches this weekend, which could lead to some minor flooding,” Nitz said.
